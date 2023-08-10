Annual Bamse Cup regatta returns to the Bedford Basin

Twenty-six young sailors competed in the Bamse Cup along the Bedford Baisin, to honour the memory of a World War II hero, Bamse, a St. Bernard.

Bamse was a mascot who was brought on by the captain of a ship that was going from Norway to Scotland to aid the war effort.

“He actually spotted a pilot in the water and alerted the crew,” said Leo Melchior, Bamse Cup executive.

Decades later, the story of Bamse and his heroism is told to young sailors who pay tribute to it on the waters. “They just see their role in the bigger race,” said Melchior.

The competitions comes ahead of the Convoy Cup, which will have a similar course with adult competitors.

For the sailors competing, it is both a fun and extremely competitive race.

Sailors are required to complete a lengthy race course which requires speed and agility to fight against the waves and make quick turns.

Many of them have spent the summer training.

“It’s a shorter course than I’m used to but I prefer that. It makes it so your start has to be better,” said Leo Martin, Bamse Cup participant.

Martin said besides the competition, it is the comradery he loves most.

“Just being in the water and having with your friends it’s all just a good experience.”

Jack Theunissen has been competing in similar competitions and practices throughout the summer, but it was his first regatta.

“I’ve been placing mid-fleet for most of the summer. This regatta I’ve been practicing for a week and a half,” he said.

Theunissen said the experience of being on the water competing is amazing.

“It’s an intense feeling that you really get from much other things.”

Organizers will keep traditions going by concluding the event with a letter sent to the King of Norway speaking about the race, along with pictures of the competitors.

