Annual Cape Breton minor hockey fundraisers results in major jackpot

SYDNEY -

It took an army of volunteers to turn a big drum full of tickets in Glace Bay, N.S., Sunday. Many lined up from one end of the building to the other with what they hoped would be the winning ticket.

Some sellers dropped off thousands of tickets at a time.

"5,775 is what I sold. It's a lot of tickets," says Robert White. Darrell Macaulay says he dropped off 8,575 tickets.

Minor Hockey Draws have become a popular ticket on the island. All aimed at cutting costs for the associations and their players.

"We used to have the teams selling tickets to pay for referees. This has allowed us to pay for all of the referees and we were able to cut our costs at registration substantially," says Sydney Minor Hockey President, David Jamal.

"This draw supports every player and family in Glace Bay Minor Hockey," says Glace Bay Minor Hockey President, James Edwards,

In Sydney, the drum could barely hold any more tickets. Organizers hoped their jackpot would amount to more than one hundred thousand.

"We had to replenish the supply repeatedly for the weeks leading into this draw, so it's a good sign we'll have a big draw today," says Blizzard Hockey President, Christina Lamey.

Back in Glace Bay, N.S., players have been lacing up their skates for years because of the popular ticket.

A ticket today that had a lot of people wondering what they'd do if they won.

"Pay a few bills off for sure and take the family out on a vacation somewhere," says White.

"Me and my wife just talked, we're going to Hawaii. Why not dream big," says Macaulay.

Over in Membertou, N.S., Chief Terry Paul picked out the winning ticket that went to Louise Carter for a total of $103,326.50.

As for Glace Bay, N.S., CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall drew Georgia Byrne for the winning ticket.

Popular fundraisers making a difference on and off the ice.