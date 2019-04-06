

CTV Atlantic





Mothers Against Drunk Driving held their annual Dress Drive on Saturday at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford, N.S.

Many dress buyers showed up to find their perfect prom outfit while supporting a great cause.

Each prom dress was sold for just $25 with all proceeds going towards the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Many women who helped host the event on Saturday have lost loved ones to impaired driving. They say today is not only about finding the perfect dress, but reminding young people that their choices have consequences.

“It’s very impactful for them to hear that they know someone who was killed by an impaired driver,” said Atlantic region MADD director Anissa MacLeod. “Simply because they chose to get into a car or they were walking on the side of the road, and were killed by an impaired driver. It’s very meaningful and impactful.”

MADD volunteer, Tina Mason, lost her son two years ago after he got in a car with an impaired driver. Mason says it’s something she is still trying to deal with today.

“When you receive a call at two in the morning saying your child, who you literally just said goodnight to two hours ago, is now gone, it’s a whole different shock,” said Mason.

Some of the proceeds raised at the dress drive will go towards helping send Mason to a National Conference for victims of impaired driving. The conference gives parents and loved ones the chance to connect with other parents grieving with the loss of their children.

“I think sometimes I would think I’m the only one that has lost a child this way, and then in my group, I know I haven’t,” said Mason. “But to hear so many similar stories, it was just very overwhelming.”

For many prom shoppers who stopped in on Saturday, being able to help with MADD’s cause is a big factor in picking out a dress.

“Makes me feel good about the purchase because I always want to be helping other people who are maybe struggling from those kinds of things,” said shopper Rebecca Sampson.

The dress drive continues Sunday, and next weekend at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford, N.S.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron-Cadloff