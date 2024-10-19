Annual yard sale in Salisbury, N.B., continues to give back to the community

Multiple tables paired with sunny skies, warm temperatures and the want to give back in the community saw a steady stream of traffic Saturday morning in Salisbury.

Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall held its annual yard sale with all proceeds earmarked for both the Salisbury and Petitcodiac food banks.

"Times are hard now and especially talking with Vicki out at SPOTS in Petitcodiac, it's gone up. Their customer base has gone up and most of it from what she was telling me is mostly seniors so that kind of hits home," said Jazz Mann, owner of Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall.

Mann says typically she buys items for the antique store, but when there are items that won't work, her customers usually end up donating them for the yard sale.

She adds that due to community support, all items at the yard sale are by donation only.

"People get one item and they give us a $20 bill or a $50 bill," said Mann.

With everything from books to board games to kitchen gear, there are hidden treasures for everyone.

Darlene Wilson found two new pillows Saturday morning.

"You never know what you're going to find," she said.

"I come out to the yard sale because it goes back to food bank which is awesome and when they have one I try to come," she said.

This year there were enough donations that they held a second yard sale for the first time since starting this four years ago, in June.

"June 1, we raised just close to $800, and we topped it up to $800, so both food banks got $400 each," she said.

"We're trying to give back to our communities, especially our customers that come into Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall. They support us, so we're trying to support them."

The goal is to raise even more money this weekend to give back to Helping Hands and SPOTS.

"We'll just top it off. If we're over $500 or $600 we always top it off to the next one," said Mann.

