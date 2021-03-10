YARMOUTH, N.S. -- The Yarmouth Hospital Foundation has been around for 20 years and in that time, has raised about $9 million for health care.

With one call, someone has more than doubled that amount. The Yarmouth Hospital Foundation announced a gift of $22 million Wednesday morning.

They say the money will go towards equipment and doctor recruitment.

"It’s of the magnitude that you rarely, if ever experience," said Dr. Harold Cook of the Yarmouth Hospital Foundation.

The donation is considered to be the largest ever given to a charitable organization in Atlantic Canada and, perhaps surprisingly, the individual wants to remain anonymous.

"I think it’s unusual in the fact recognition wasn’t expected," Cook said. "Most times, when you have a donation of this magnitude, the donors would like that recognition and perhaps their name on a plaque somewhere."

That will not be the case here.

Foundation officials will try to work from the interest earned and keep the bulk of the donation should a major project present itself down the road. There are some areas of health care that will benefit immediately.

"I think cancer care and equipment needs will be two of the top priorities," said Dr. Brian Moses, the Nova Scotia Health Authority's Western Zone Chief of Medicine.

A plan has been developed to maximize this donation, one that Moses says will benefit residents in all of western Nova Scotia.

"With the restructuring of the health authority in the Western Zone encompassing from Kentville around to Bridgewater, there are some services that we provide even to patients that far away, in particular our dialysis unit," Moses said.

In a video, newly appointed health minister thanked the donor and the hospital foundation.

"I want to congratulate the hospital foundation on the work you’ve done over the years to build up your reputation and the community's trust in you to take on gifts like this," said Zach Churchill, who is also the MLA for Yarmouth.

Physician recruitment will be another area of focus for the foundation and is another way this donation will have an impact for generations to come.