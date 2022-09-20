Another A-maze-ing corn labyrinth by the Hunter Brothers

The Hunter Brothers Farm is known for more than just their corn, it's really what they carve out of it.

"The image this year is for Soccer Canada, for the success that the men and the women's teams have had this year,” said Chip Hunter, of Hunter Brothers Farm. “The fact that the men's team is going to go to the world cup for the first time since 1987, I think it is,” Chip said.

In previous years, sports themes have been a big hit. They always have their -- ears-- to the ground for something topical.

"We're sports fans, so a lot of our mazes have been about sports themes,” Chip said.

“The 100th anniversary of the Canadiens, the 100th season of the Maple Leafs, we did [it] when the raptors won -- we were all wrapped up in that. When Terry Fox ran across Canada, we celebrated the 35th anniversary of that. Because I actually met Terry Fox right here in front of my house,” he said.

A lot of work goes into planning and creating the maze every year.

"We have a graphic artist that designs the image for us and then we have an engineering team that comes in and plots it in the field," Chip said.

"The thing I'm happy about is that the image came out so well,” said Tom Hunter, of Hunter Brothers Farm.

“It's probably one of the best images that we've had and we've had mazes in the past and we've had to take lots of corn out and I didn't really like the way it was to walk through,” Tom said.

“But this one is really fun to walk through."

The field of fun even has a new sports-themed addition this year.

"What they call a grain wagon that we've converted into a couple of basketball nets,” Tom said. “You throw the balls up and they come running back down to you, and that seems to be really popular.”

The Hunter Brothers’ maze and field of fun are open every weekend until Oct. 30. You can buy tickets on their website.