Another family doctor is closing a practice and leaving Cape Breton.

In an area already struggling to hold on to physicians, it's another blow to patients left in limbo and searching for a family doctor.

Brent Desveaux was surprised by the information he received when he picked up the phone Monday morning to make an appointment with his family doctor.

“I called and got a voicemail stating the new hours and at the end of the voicemail they stated that her practice was closing at the end of June, so I was surprised by that,” said Desveaux.

A spokesperson for Dr. Elinor Lu-Olaco confirmed to CTV News on Monday that her office will officially close at the end of next month, but gave no reason as to why.

“I'm very disappointed to see that Elinor is leaving,” said Dr. Margaret Fraser of the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association. “It's going to leave a number of Cape Bretoners without a family doctor and access to family practice, so that is very concerning. We are going to have more patients that are orphans -- without a family physician.”

Fraser says Dr. Lu-Olaco was not happy in Cape Breton for a number of reasons.

Late last week -- for the first time -- a capacity alert was issued to staff at the island's largest hospital, the Cape Breton Regional.

“That will mean that there will be more patients coming to emergency to get their prescriptions refilled and acute issues because they have nowhere else to go,” Fraser said.

In an email, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says they will always have family physicians, specialists and other clinical staff coming and going. They say anyone without a family doctor should register with the provincial Need a Family Practice Registry.

“It's my second doctor that I've lost,” Desveaux said. “My previous doctor left and now Dr. Lu-Olaco, so you have to wonder where it's going.”

According to the provincial registry, more than 50,000 people are without a family doctor in Nova Scotia.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.