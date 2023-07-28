Another court appearance for N.B. trio facing second-degree murder charges

The trio charged in the killing of Kyla Cindy LaPointe made another appearance Friday at the Moncton courthouse.

Once again, friends and family of the victim showed up in support, with some even wearing t-shirts with LaPointe’s picture.

The 32-year-old was stabbed multiple times on July 11 in Moncton, and later died in hospital.

All three accused, 28-year-old Dylan Alexander Jackson, 38-year-old Megan Marten, and 49-year-old Dana Livingston Mundell, appeared in person on Friday.

The trio has been charged with second-degree murder.

While Jackson, Marten and Livingston Mundell all now have legal representation, the case have been pushed until Aug. 17 as lawyers wait for disclosure.

