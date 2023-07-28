Another court appearance for trio facing second-degree murder charges

The outside of the Moncton Law Courts in New Brunswick, where the trio is facing charges of second-degree murder for the death of Kyla Cindy LaPointe. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) The outside of the Moncton Law Courts in New Brunswick, where the trio is facing charges of second-degree murder for the death of Kyla Cindy LaPointe. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island