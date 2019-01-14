

The retail landscape in downtown Fredericton continues to thin out as another long-running small business has announced it's closing up shop.

One boutique on King Street joins a growing list that started before Christmas.

Even though January is known as a quieter time for business, local shop owners are feeling a wave of change in the retail landscape.

“One of the things that we were very cognizant of in the fall is the way that people shop and the availability of how people shop, the work schedule has really changed with our generation,” said toy store owner Tyler Randall. “People aren't just shopping between 9 and 5. So, as retailers, we need to keep in mind that, with the change in work schedule for others, we need to become more flexible as well.”

This is just the latest in a string of closures announced since the beginning of the New Year.

Businesses in the downtown have traditionally been open 9-to-5, but with the 24/7 nature of online shopping, consumers are looking for a retail experience that is on their terms, and time. Experts agree.

“I like to shop after hours -- a lot of people do,” said UNB business professor Dr. Jeffrey McNally.“We work regular hours, and that becomes a challenge when an entire downtown is closed at 5 o'clock, so that's one of the issues that I've heard from small businesses; we have to figure out hours, and that has a hiring repercussion as well.”

While several businesses in downtown Fredericton are closing, others have found ways to thrive in the changing retail landscape by focusing on the customer experience.

Paul Simmonds' apparel and accessories boutique has operated in downtown Fredericton for 20 years.

He says his team is constantly learning and changing what they do, to create a customer-centric shopping environment.

“Our number one commodity that we address is time,” said Simmonds. “We save our clients time in today's busy world, so when it's all said and done, as I said, we sell an experience.”

Local shop owners say that the only constant in the retail business is change, and that this wave of change is already here.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.