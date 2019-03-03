

CTV Atlantic





After a significant snowfall Saturday night into Sunday, there is more snow in the forecast for the Maritimes.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will move into Nova Scotia Saturday night, continuing into Sunday.

Places in northern Nova Scotia, the valley, and southern New Brunswick could see snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres.

In Nova Scotia, snow will change to freezing rain and ice pellets for most of the province Monday afternoon, while the Atlantic coast will most likely change to rain.

In New Brunswick, snow may mix with ice pellets late Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada says visibility may be very poor at times with blowing snow, and heavy snowfall.



