Another woman who believes she was wrongfully given a labour-inducing drug by a nurse at the Moncton Hospital is as angry as she is confused.

Allison Rouse thinks she may be one of the mothers at the centre of an alleged tampering case on the maternity ward at Moncton Hospital, where a nurse is being accused of inappropriately administering a labour-inducing drug to pregnant women.

Rouse gave birth to her son Paxton in March of 2017 by an emergency C-section that she's questioned ever since.

“And then this came out and I’m like ‘oh, I knew there was more to it,’” said Rouse.

While in labour, Rouse says things changed when her nurse went on break, and was replaced by a new one.

“She was tinkering around with things and I’m pretty sure I asked her what she was doing,” Rouse said.

Rouse wonders if her IV bag was tampered with.

“Within minutes his heart rate just dropped, nearly stopped and they're rushing me down to have an emergency C-section,” Rouse said.

The allegation centres around a labour-inducing drug called oxytocin.

Vials of oxytocin are typically provided to the nursing unit by the hospital's pharmacy.

In an email from the Institute for Safe Medication Practices Canada, we're told this drug can be stored in a cupboard or medication cart or in an “automated dispensing cabinet,” which can track the number of vials retrieved, the time, the person, and possibly for which patient.

Kate Boyle, who is a lawyer in Halifax, says her firm has been approached by five parents so far, but have been informed others may contact them. Their current plan is to move ahead with legal action.

“We're in the very early stages,” Boyle said. “We're trying to be as accurate as we can and obtain as much information as we can before filing a claim.”

Horizon Health has also confirmed over 40 patients have come forward.

Rouse says she's willing to take legal action if she gets confirmation that the drug was in her system, although she's afraid it may have not been recorded and proof may never come to light.

Another Halifax lawyer, who is familiar with cases like these, says his firm continues to be contacted by moms who believe they may have been impacted by this case.

He says many are frustrated that the hospital won't tell them if the nurse was on duty during their labour and delivery.

