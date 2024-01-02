P.E.I. councillor gets more time to respond after sign censure
A small town Prince Edward Island councillor has received more time to respond to an order from the minister of housing land and communities after a sign on his property sparked outrage around the region.
The municipality of Murray Harbour in southeastern P.E.I. is a community of fewer than 300 people.
Local councillor John Robertson found himself in hot water due to a sign he placed on his property, which called the discovery of mass graves at some Indian residential schools a hoax.
It's been taken down and a disclaimer has been added to the bottom of the signboard, saying it is privately owned and not a reflection of the municipality.
Robertson faced calls to resign, but has so far refused. He was censured by the municipality after a third-party review found he violated the code of conduct.
The sign in Murray Harbour that previously called the discovery of mass graves at some Indian residential schools a hoax is shown. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)He was ordered to write a letter of apology and to pay a $500 fine, but he missed the municipality’s Dec. 1 deadline, after which they referred the matter to the province, which told Robertson to comply or resign by Dec. 31.
Rob Lantz, P.E.I. minister of housing, land, and communities, said Robertson sent an email on the deadline day of Sunday and told the province he was travelling, asking for more time to respond.
“To this point he’s been basically been non-compliant with the entire process. Non-responsive in any way at all,” said Lantz. “He does have the option to comply with the sanctions that were imposed on him by his council and remain as a councillor.”
The province has granted the extra time, but Lantz said they need some indication of how he intends to respond.
Lantz says he has the power to remove the councillor, but isn’t ready to yet.
“It may be necessary if it comes to that point,” said Lantz. “Municipalities have code of conduct by-laws for a reason. People in positions of authority like this, there’s an expectation of their behaviour.”
The province hasn't set a new deadline, but say they're working with the councillor.
Murray Harbour Chief Administrative Officer Anne Harnesk said the issue is now in the hands of the province and the municipality is waiting for the outcome.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
