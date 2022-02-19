Anti-mandate protests return to N.B. legislature as province enters Level 1

Anti-mandate protestors met at various locations around New Brunswick Saturday to travel for a second weekend of demonstrations at the provincial legislature.

The Irving Big Stop in Lincoln, N.B., just outside of Fredericton, was a gathering location for several groups before heading to the capital’s downtown.

Unlike last weekend, no streets in the city were closed to traffic in anticipation of the protest. Traffic throughout the downtown core was able to run freely, as demonstrators kept to the grounds of the legislature.

Fredericton Police could easily be spotted throughout the city’s downtown Saturday.

New Brunswick moved to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan at 11:59 pm. Friday.

Under Level 1, businesses that were required to reduce their capacity under Level 2, including entertainment centres, gyms, and restaurants, are now able able to operate at full capacity. Proof of vaccination will still be required in these establishments.

Spas and salons must also require proof of vaccination or maintain physical distancing between patrons.

Retail businesses are allowed to open at full capacity under Level 1.

Masking will continue to be mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

With files from Leigha Kaiser