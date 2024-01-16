Anticipation grows for multi-million dollar Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick

Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.

With $7.3 million on the line, one lucky person had the chance to choose from one of six cards, one of which held the elusive Ace of Hearts.

This week’s winner of the draw had that chance, but instead of the ace they pulled the king of spades.

While they didn’t walk away with millions, the winner still took home a consolation prize of more than $400,000.

Chase the Ace is also a fundraiser for Friends of Healthcare and the local ATV club. Since Feb. 2023, no one has been able to draw the elusive Ace of Hearts which secures the jackpot.

“We’re probably the largest Chase the Ace in Canada at this point,” said Rene Beaudet with Friends of Healthcare and co-organizer of the game.

“The consolation prize is bigger than most Chase the Ace jackpot.”

While participants have to be in New Brunswick to buy the tickets, it hasn’t stopped people from crossing borders to get in on the game.

“We met people last week from P.E.I. that came in to buy tickets. We met people from Halifax that came in to buy tickets. We had one couple that I know who came from Bangor, Maine to buy tickets,” said Beaudet.

A lot of people in the area of Petit-Rocher were racing to pick up bundles of tickets Tuesday before the draw at 9 p.m.

“I have six kids. I would definitely buy myself a house. Just live well-off with my six kids and my family,” said Annie Hachey, who’s been playing since the very beginning.

“I would like to win of course. I’d make a lot of people happy if I do,” said Stephane Lagace who’s also been playing since the start.

“I’m never going to miss a week until it’s over.”

Chase the Ace has been in the area for around eight years.

Last week, Melodie Desjardin of Campbellton tested her luck, pulling the four of spades from the deck, which left the hefty jackpot up for grabs.

Despite not pulling the ace, she walked away with a consolidation price of $355,527, which likely softened the hit of missing out on several millions of dollars.

While many people were hoping to see a lucky winner Tuesday night, the fundraiser will continue on to week 48 with an even bigger jackpot.

With files from CTV's Alana Pickrell.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.