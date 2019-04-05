

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP responded to the crash on East Tracadie Road around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver was resuscitated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he died Thursday.

Police say the victim was a 55-year-old man from Monastery, N.S.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst was on scene.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.