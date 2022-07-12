Antigonish County man faces weapons, smuggling charges after parcel intercepted

A man is facing more than two dozen weapons and smuggling charges after border agents intercepted a parcel and police searched two homes in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP says the package was being shipped to a man in Paq'tnkek, N.S., but officers with the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted the parcel on May 6. Police say they found a firearm suppressor -- a prohibited device -- inside.

The CBSA alerted the RCMP, which launched an investigation.

Police say the package was delivered to the man on June 27 and he was arrested.

The RCMP then executed search warrants at two homes in Antigonish County. Police say they seized firearms, including some that were loaded and unsafely stored, and ammunition from the homes. A woman was arrested at one home.

Michael Alexander Kane, 40, of Paq'tnkek is facing 26 charges, including importing a prohibited device and smuggling into Canada, as well as numerous weapons offences.

Kane appeared in Antigonish provincial court on June 27 and was released on conditions. He is due back in court on Sept. 28.