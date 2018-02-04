

CTV Atlantic





With an upwards of 50 millimetres of rain in the forecast, town crews in Antigonish, N.S. will be keeping a very close eye on the Brierly Brook.

The small waterway was clogged with ice and backed up Friday night. The brook quickly flooded a parking lot, submerging dozens of cars.

Officials say it couldn't have happened at a worse time as cold air flooded in, encasing some vehicles in ice.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher told CTV News that the parking lot remains closed, and she'll be meeting with staff first thing Monday morning for a briefing and discussion of what to do next.

“It certainly was an unusual event Friday and Saturday,” said Boucher in an email. “The Creighton Lane parking lot will be closed until further notice. Local businesses have been notified in regard to parking Monday morning.”

The mayor also wanted to commend town crews for working to clean up the site in dangerously cold weather.