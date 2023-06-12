Antigonish man, 22, dies in motorcycle crash: N.S. RCMP

A 22-year-old Antigonish, N.S., man has died following a motorcycle crash in Pomquet.

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating the fatal crash, which occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday on Taylors Road.

Police say the crash happened when the driver left the road, hit a power pole and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, who was the sole rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylors Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The road has since reopened.