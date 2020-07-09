HALIFAX -- The RCMP have charged an Antigonish man with sexual assault in relation to two incidents in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties dating back to 2009 and is reaching out to the community in case there are more victims.

The Mounties charged 52-year-old Stephen Lawrence Kirk with one count of sexual assault in relation to incidents that occurred in Guysborough County between 2009 and 2015.

Police say the victim in that case is a female who was in her older teenage years at the time. Police also charged Kirk with sexual assault for an incident that occurred in 2016 in Antigonish County. The victim in that case was in her early 20s.

"Investigators believe there may be additional victims and want the public to know that the police can help," the RCMP said in a news release. "Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has questions, is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 902-863-6500 in Antigonish, or 902-533-3801 in Guysborough."

Police say Kirk was released from custody with conditions that he have no contact with the victims. The charges against Kirk have not been proven in court and he is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Aug. 12.