

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old man faces two charges of attempted murder after an incident at a home in Antigonish on Wednesday morning.

Antigonish District RCMP say they responded to a 911 call about a woman who had been injured and said a man tried to stab her and a three-year-old child in a home on Brookland Street.

Police say the woman and child were at a neighbour’s home when the 911 call was made and the man was still inside the residence.

When the Mounties arrived, they found the woman and child, who had both sustained injuries. Paramedics took them to hospital and both are expected to recover, the RCMP said in a news release.

Soon after locating the woman and child, police arrested the suspect outside the home without incident.

The man is expected to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Thursday.

After the arrest, Mounties say they set up barricades to limit public access. They expect to remain on scene for several hours as part of their investigation.