Antigonish, N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident: RCMP

RCMP in Antigonish, N.S. have charged a woman with attempted murder following a stabbing incident earlier this week.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an assault at an establishment on College Street in Antigonish.

Police say the assault was alleged to have occurred between two groups of people.

"Upon arrival, police located a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance," wrote RCMP in a news release.

Police say two people, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene. Both individuals were held in custody overnight.

No one else was injured, according to RCMP.

"Through the investigation, police determined there was no evidence to support charges against the 27-year-old man and he was released from custody. The 30-year-old woman was remanded into custody," wrote police.

Cassandra Jane Desmond, 30, of Antigonish, has been charged with attempted murder.

Desmond appeared via teleconference in Antigonish Provincial Court and was released on conditions by the court.

She is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m.