HALIFAX -- A man injured in a fight outside an Antigonish nightclub on Saturday night was airlifted to a Halifax hospital after police responded to a Main Street bar at 11:15 p.m.

"Two males had gotten into an altercation after leaving a nightclub in the area," Antigonish RCMP wrote in a news release. "The victim, a 21-year-old from Antigonish, was struck in the head and fell to the ground. The injured male was transported by EHS to hospital and then airlifted to the QEII hospital in Halifax with critical injuries."

Police say they arrested a suspect, a 24-year-old male from Hopewell, and charged him with aggravated assault. He has been released from custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 26 at 9:30 a.m.