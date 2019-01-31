

CTV Atlantic





Antigonish RCMP are asking the public for assistance to solve two complaints of indecent acts that have been reported in the Antigonish area.

Police say a complainant reported to them on Jan. 25 that they saw a man masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot of a hardware store on Church Street.

“The suspect is described as a white male, and was in a light blue or grey new model Toyota Tundra pickup truck,” the RCMP said in a news release. “It had a canopy on the back, and two hunting decals depicting deer. The man was last seen travelling West on Highway 4.”

Police say they received an additional complaint on Jan. 26 of a man committing an indecent act in a store parking lot in Antigonish. This incident occurred on Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m..

The RCMP say this incident involved a man in a truck of a similar description.

Police say the suspect “pulled into a parking spot near the victim and began masturbating in plain view of her. The victim was returning to her vehicle after leaving a department store on Market Street at the time.”

Mounties believe the suspect in both cases is the same person, but police need more information about him to proceed with their investigation.

“The RCMP believes there may have been other incidents, but due to their nature, they have not been reported to police,” the news release said. “Police have determined the suspect commits these indecent acts purposefully in plain view of females as they are exiting shopping areas. He has been sitting in his truck in both cases that were reported to police so far.”

Anyone with information can contact the Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500.