Antigonish RCMP looking for N.S. man wanted for sexual assault

Antigonish County District RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

Police say 47-year-old Clifton Curtis Jordan of Cooks Cove, N.S., is facing the following charges:

sexual assault

assault by choking

administering a noxious substance

failure to comply with conditions

Police say they have made several attempts to find Jordan and are now turning to the public for help.

Jordan is described as five-foot-10 and 260 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Investigators say anyone who spots Jordan should not approach him and insteadcall Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Anonymous calls can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

