Antigonish woman charged with attempted murder after ramming vehicles, attacking senior: N.S. RCMP

A 60-year-old woman is facing almost a dozen charges, including attempted murder, after she allegedly attacked a senior and rammed two vehicles belonging to another man in Antigonish, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report that a woman had rammed her car repeatedly into a man’s car on Cloverville Road around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Before that, police learned the woman had also rammed her vehicle into the man’s truck, which was parked outside a home.

Police say the 55-year-old man got into a second vehicle to try to leave the scene, but the woman then rammed the second vehicle as he drove away.

Officers found the woman’s vehicle leaving the scene and tried to pull her over, but police say she refused to stop and fled the scene. However, her vehicle was badly damaged by this point, and police say she eventually had to pull over.

Police tried to arrest her, but say she refused to unlock the doors to her vehicle, so the officers broke a window and removed her from the car.

The RCMP says the woman continued to resist arrest, but was safely arrested a short time later.

No one was injured during the initial incident or arrest, but police learned the woman had allegedly assaulted an 82-year-old man before ramming the two vehicles. Police say the elderly man is a relative of the alleged victim.

Police suspected the woman was under the influence of drugs, so they demanded that she provide a blood sample, but say she refused.

Raylene Dewan of Antigonish is facing the following 11 charges:

attempted murder

assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (two counts)

uttering threats to property

resisting arrest

dangerous operation of a conveyance

impaired operation of a conveyance

refusal of a blood demand

flight from police

mischief over $5,000

Dewan appeared in Antigonish provincial court on Wednesday and was released from custody on strict conditions. She is due back in court on April 6.