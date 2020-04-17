BEDFORD, N.S. -- A pair of Maritimers have erected a public display of appreciation for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorists who drive the Bedford portion of Nova Scotia’s Bicentennial Highway may have noticed a giant white heart perched high up on a cliff.

“For the last 20 years I’ve put a little tree out back, called Charlie, which has been quite a hit in the neighbourhood here and certainly for the people who travel the Highway 102,” says McHugh.

“My friend Ross Lloyd called and he said ‘Why don’t we relight Charlie for the times we are in.’ Something about it just didn’t feel right to me, I don’t know why. An hour or two later he called me back and says ‘I have an idea. I want to build a heart,’” says McHugh.

McHugh says he was surprised when he saw the finished product, as he wasn’t expecting the heart to be so big.

“He fabricated all of the 2x4s in here and then cut up the plywood and slapped it on. He even went through the detail of actually painting the background black here, so it would stand out against the white heart,” says McHugh.

“It’s very, very sturdy. There are actually screws drilled into the rock back there. There are four extension cords from my house, which I use to power Charlie every year.”

McHugh’s wife Shelly insisted they come up with a proper name for the heart.

“Valerie is a Latin word, which is derived from the words health and courage,” says McHugh.

“Now Valerie, with all of her strength, beams out at there to thank all of our frontline workers, whether they are in health care, transportation, or food, or pharmacies, wherever they are. To all of them, we just owe a profound debt of gratitude.”

“What is really neat about Valerie is that she is quite visible at night. It is amazing how much the red illuminates down the 102. Anyone who has to travel the highway will see it 24 hours a day.

McHugh hopes drivers will honk their horn for Valerie in support of all the frontline workers.

“My God, I’m sure some of them are frightened when they go to work some days,” says McHugh.

“Anything we can do to boost their morale and boost their energy we’ll do it.”