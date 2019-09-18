

CTV Atlantic





A fire in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley last night resulted in one person being sent to hospital.

Kentville Fire Department was called to a three-unit apartment around 11:30 pm in Keddys Corner, N.S.

Officials say when they arrived, residents had exited the building and flames were contained to the lower unit living room area.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but officials say the other two units sustained smoke damage.

Paramedics transported one person to hospital and some family pets were lost in the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the residents.

"The five residents are staying with friends and family for now, but received help from Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other essentials," the Red Cross said in a news release.

The fire is still under investigation.