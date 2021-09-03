HALIFAX -- An apparent vehicle fire at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border has meant traffic heading into Nova Scotia has had to be diverted.

A video was posted on Facebook by a traveller in the area earlier this evening.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Nova Scotia re-instated COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from New Brunwick last month.

That means this long long weekend, travelers are being stopped and checked for vaccination status..

Earlier this afternoon, that led to a long lineup of vehicles stretched down the highway.

Twitter user 'My New Brunswick', says as long as this lineup looked, t was even beyond what the camera could capture.

Late in the day, the province of Nova Scotia said it would open another lane of traffic, and officials say staff will take steps to ease traffic.