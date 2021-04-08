FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has rejected Mount Allison University's effort to block a lawsuit by a prominent professor who says the school failed to abide by promises made to recruit him.

The March 23 court decision upholds a ruling last October by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson that the case should proceed.

Business Prof. Steve Salterio claims he and his wife gave up lucrative jobs in Kingston, Ont., because of a promise by the Mount Allison University president to reduce his teaching load and allow him to teach specific classes.

Salterio says the promise allegedly made during a 2018 meeting amounts to "negligent misrepresentation" because his subsequent teaching assignments did not reflect the special deal.

The professor did not take the job and is seeking compensation for such things as lost research grants and damage to his reputation.

No date has been set for a trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.