

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The lawyer for an American woman who plotted a Valentine's Day shooting spree at a Halifax mall was questioned in court today about whether the potential threat his client posed to the public played a role in her sentencing.

The question was raised as three members of Nova Scotia's top court heard arguments in an appeal of Lindsay Souvannarath's sentence.

Souvannarath was sentenced last April to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a 2015 plot to shoot people at the Halifax Shopping Centre.

The woman from the Chicago area wants the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal to change her sentence to a fixed term of 12 to 14 years.

Justice Anne Derrick wondered whether "future dangerousness" was one on the main considerations of the trial judge when he sentenced her.

Lawyer Peter Planetta told court he believes it was a consideration in light of a previous Supreme Court of Canada decision related to an Ontario terrorism case, but he said the previous case involved "hardened terrorists" and Souvannarath's case "pales in comparison."

Crown lawyer Tim O'Leary told the court he believes the sentence was appropriate, though it was on the top end of what's recommended for the offence.

The three-judge panel reserved its decision.

Souvannarath, 26, was not in court Tuesday.

Planetta argued the appeal on several grounds, including that the presiding judge committed an error by imposing a burden on Souvannarath to prove she was remorseful and had renounced anti-social beliefs.

Souvannarath pleaded guilty in April 2017, about six months after Randall Shepherd -- a Halifax man described in court as the "cheerleader" of the foiled plot -- was sentenced to a decade in jail.

A third alleged conspirator, 19-year-old James Gamble, was found dead in his Halifax-area home a day before the planned attack.

The origin of the conspiracy was traced back to December 2014, when Souvannarath and Gamble began an online relationship.