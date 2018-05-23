Makes : 10 Patties

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs lean ground pork
  • 1 Granny smith apple, diced
  • 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
  • ½ Tbsp kosher salt
  • 2 onions, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 C Spirited Mickie BBQ Sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:
 

  1. Combine pork, apple, paprika and salt together.  Form into patties and refrigerate.
  2. Sauté onions in butter, covered, over very low heat until fully cooked and very sweet.  Remove lid and cook until golden brown, stirring often.
  3. Once onions are caramelized, add Spirited Mickie BBQ sauce and cook over medium heat until thickened.
  4. Cook pork burgers on BBQ or in a pan and serve on a bun with mayo, lettuce and BBQ braised onions.