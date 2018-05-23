Featured
Apple Pork burgers featuring Spirited Mickie Sauces and Simple pasta salad
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:51PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 23, 2018 6:03PM ADT
Makes : 10 Patties
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs lean ground pork
- 1 Granny smith apple, diced
- 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
- ½ Tbsp kosher salt
- 2 onions, sliced
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 C Spirited Mickie BBQ Sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Combine pork, apple, paprika and salt together. Form into patties and refrigerate.
- Sauté onions in butter, covered, over very low heat until fully cooked and very sweet. Remove lid and cook until golden brown, stirring often.
- Once onions are caramelized, add Spirited Mickie BBQ sauce and cook over medium heat until thickened.
- Cook pork burgers on BBQ or in a pan and serve on a bun with mayo, lettuce and BBQ braised onions.