Appointments for second dose of monkeypox vaccine now available in N.S.

As Nova Scotia continues to avoid outbreaks of monkeypox, health officials are taking the next step to help prevent the most vulnerable from being exposed to the virus.

Appointments opened up Friday for those who are at the highest risk of monkeypox exposure to receive their second dose of Imvamune vaccine, which helps protect against infection prior to exposure.

According to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), Imvamune is recommended as a preventative two-dose vaccine, with an interval between doses of at least 28 days.

"We are following NACI's recommendations by expanding the eligibility of the vaccine and offering second doses to those at highest risk," said Dr. Jesse Kancir, medical officer of health responsible for monkeypox, in a Friday news release. "While second dose appointments are now available, I want to remind people who are eligible that it is not too late to get your first dose. Getting vaccinated can help protect against a potential monkeypox infection."

Those who are eligible for an Imvamune vaccine can be immunized, for free, at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre until at least Nov. 10.

A second clinic is set to open in Sydney, N.S., during the week of Nov. 7. More information about the Cape Breton clinic is expected to be released next week.

The provincial government says more monkeypox clinics are in the works in other parts of Nova Scotia.

The pre-exposure vaccination program follows strict guidelines, as Imvamune doses are in short supply.

Recipients must identify as a cisgender or trans queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person, or as someone who has sexual contact with individuals in these communities. Additional eligibility factors include having two or more sexual partners since May, a diagnosis of a bacterial sexually transmitted infection since May, or having been present at a bath house or sex club. Individuals who have had anonymous sex in the past five months, or who have engaged in sex work are also encouraged to get the monkeypox vaccine.

Imvamune vaccines are only available to residents of Nova Scotia, as well as those living in the province for post-secondary education or for work. Appointments for monkeypox vaccines are available online or by calling the Halifax Sexual Health Centre at 902-455-9656.

Nova Scotia Health warns that monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including during sexual activity, direct contact with monkeypox spores, inhaling respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes from an infected person, and contact with contaminated items like bedding or clothing.

Symptoms of monkeypox are known to develop five to 21 days after being exposed to the virus. Early onset symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, and exhaustion. As symptoms progress, a rash or sore usually starts on the face, legs, or arms and can affect other parts of the body including hands, feet, mouth and genitals.

Nova Scotia confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Aug. 23.

The World Health Organization first declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.