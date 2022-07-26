Appointments open for N.B. children aged six months to four years to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Appointments are now available for New Brunswick children aged six months to five years to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination appointments, for a first dose of the Moderna Spikevax mRNA vaccine, begin next week.

Health Canada approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers on July 14, marking the first COVID-19 vaccine approval for the age group in the country.

The child-sized vaccine dose is one-quarter the size of the adult quantity.

“Since the beginning, vaccination has been a crucial way to protect individuals from the most severe impacts of COVID-19 and to help protect others,” said Dr. Yves Léger, New Brunswick’s acting deputy chief medical officer of health, in a release. “COVID-19 is still with us, and, as children return to normal activities in the fall that are important to their growth and development, vaccination will be one more way that they can be protected.”

Since November, Canadian children aged five to 11 have been eligible for a Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for that age group.

Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for young children between six months and five-years-old was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.

New Brunswick children under 16 must have consent from of a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. A consent form is available online and at vaccination clinics.

Appointments can be scheduled by using an online booking system, or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

The files from the Canadian Press