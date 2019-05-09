

A 78-year-old man who was in a head-on collision on April 18 has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police say the man, from Smith's Corner, N.B., passed away on Tuesday.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Route 126 in Hébert, N.B.

“The 78-year-old man was driving a northbound pickup truck that collided with a southbound car,” the RCMP said in a news release. A 77-year-old female passenger in the truck was taken to hospital and later released.

“The driver, and lone occupant of the car, a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation, died at the scene,” the Mounties said. “The collision is believed to have occurred when the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the car.”