HALIFAX -- Halifax’s Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families whose children require medical care.

They rely on volunteers like Kaleigh McLeod, April's Maritimer of the Month.

“Everything from the upkeep and friendliness of the facility … the smells of the chocolate chip cookies that are being baked, all the memories that they create here, the volunteers are instrumental in that,” says Lianne Ward, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic.

“Kaleigh is one of those incredible volunteers.”

Despite so many competing priorities, McLeod carves out time to spend every Friday night at Ronald McDonald House.

“I just love the environment that we create here for the families. It’s such a homey place to be,” says McLeod. “From the moment that I first started volunteering, I felt so welcomed and I could see that translating into the people that we treat.”

McLeod organizes the cupcake club at Ronald McDonald House, where each week she bakes a different flavour of cupcake with the kids.

“It’s been one of the most positive aspects of the last three years for me, especially during my undergrad here in Halifax,” McLeod says.

“Going from your daily life of whatever may be stressful or hard, to coming here at the end of the day, baking cupcakes with kids, or playing Legos or painting crafts, it is just a really positive way to end your week and it also makes a big difference,” McLeod says.

“You can really see how your time is valued here as a volunteer and how important it is to the families.”

If you know someone deserving of our Maritimer of the Month award, we want to hear about it.

It doesn’t matter how old they are, the nature of the good deed they’ve done, or what part of the region they live in — we want your ideas!

Please send your nomination to:

maritimer@ctv.ca

or

Maritimer of the Month

P.O. Box 1653

Halifax, N.S.

B3J 2Z4