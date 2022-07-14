Aqua anniversaries: N.B.’s two aquariums mark major milestones in 2022

New Brunswick’s two public aquariums are celebrating major anniversaries in 2022.

The New Brunswick Aquarium and Marine Centre is marking 40 years in Shippagan, and the Fundy Discovery Aquarium is recognizing 50 years in St. Andrews.

Both aquariums collaborate and share similarities — including touch tanks and homes for harbour seals — with each welcoming well over a million visitors since opening.

At the same time, the two locations respectively reflect the Bay of Chaleur and Bay of Fundy’s distinct eco-systems.

The New Brunswick Aquarium and Marine Centre showcases aquatic life from rivers and streams around eastern Canada, along with the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The Shippagan aquarium is the largest in Atlantic Canada and is also home to the world’s largest collection of lobsters in a variety of different colours.

“The rarity goes from a few million for the blue lobsters to 100 million for the albino lobsters,” says aquarium director Laurent Robichaud, who adds many of the rare lobsters are brought to the aquarium by fishers themselves. “They are very proud to have this aquarium here.”

To mark its 40th year, the Shippagan aquarium is holding special events throughout the summer including an open invitation to all past staff for a future reunion event.

The Fundy Discovery Aquarium, formerly known as the Huntsman Aquarium, first opened to the public in 1972. It was torn down in May 2010 to make way for a larger 1,858-square-metre facility which opened in September 2011.

Unique features at the St. Andrews aquarium include a two-storey tidal display and underwater viewing windows showing marine life within the Bay of Fundy.

Both aquariums place an emphasis on educational programs for youth.

The Huntsman Marine Science Centre operates the Fundy Discovery Aquarium, while the provincial government operates the New Brunswick Aquarium and Marine Centre.