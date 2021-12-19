Archbishop in Newfoundland and Labrador warns of financial woes due to abuse claims

ST JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Archbishop of St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador is warning that the church may have to file for creditor protection after being found liable for sexual abuse at the former Mount Cashel orphanage.

In a letter read at all weekend masses and posted on parish websites, Peter Hundt says the church has been examining how best to resolve the claims since a Supreme Court ruling in January found the church liable for abuse committed at the St. John's orphanage between the 1940s and 1960s.

He says the Archdiocese may be forced to file for creditor protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, after having already put several properties up for sale.

Hundt says while it's the intention to maintain all parish operations in the immediate term, there will be a need to market many properties including church buildings.

The Archbishop says he's sorry to announce the news at this time of the year and plans to meet with parishes and groups in the coming weeks to further explain the situation.

In October, Hundt said he was aware of approximately 130 victim claims but more may come forward, so the final value of the claims is not yet known.

The orphanage was closed in 1990 and demolished in 1992. The horrors that happened inside its walls are largely seen to have played a role in a cultural shift away from the influence of the church.

A public inquiry into the abuse, known as the Hughes inquiry, was established in 1989, after which several Brothers were prosecuted and convicted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2021.