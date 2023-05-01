Area 506 Festival preparations underway in Saint John, N.B.

Summer is just around the corner in the Maritimes, and preparations are already underway in Saint John for the Area 506 Festival.

“We have done a whole lot of different enhancements to the site,” says Area 506 founder Ray Gracewood. “We’re expanding on the bar area, and having something that is covered for people wanting to get out of the rain, also makes it accessible for people who want to be more indoors.”

Part of the changes include a new fresh mural behind the Docks Container Bar, painted by local artist Jared Betts.

“It’s going to create an amazing energy,” says Gracewood. “But also a neat interpretation of what it is to be on the water and here as a port city.”

The festival runs from August 4 to 6. It’s only the second year the event will be held at the Container Village. The first rendition in 2022 on the new site was a resounding success, with organizers aiming to make it even better this time.

“The headliners are as big as they have ever been,” says Gracewood. “Whether that’s Billy Talent, Metric, the Sheepdogs and the list goes on and on. Our target this year is between 4,500 and 5,000 people a night.”

Those names, among others, have led to a staggering amount of early bird tickets, according to Gracewood. To accommodate the expected jump in capacity, part of Water Street will be closed to add food trucks and cultural exhibits.

“Area 506 is changing the way [people] think about the city of Saint John,” exclaims Gracewood. “What it means to be a port city, and all the energy that it brings the city.”

The Area 506 Festival won’t be the only music fest to take over the grounds this summer. On July 28 and 29, the inaugural Box Car Country Festival will claim the Container Village. Headliners for the event include Dean Brody, Madeline Merlo, and the James Baker Band.