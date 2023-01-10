Arrest made after man stabbed in the back: Cape Breton police

Police say a 40-year-old man is in custody after another man was stabbed in the back in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Commercial Street near the Bay Health Food store around 6 p.m., following reports that a person was injured on a sidewalk.

Officers found a man bleeding at the scene from a stab wound in his back, according to police.

Police say they administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took him to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.

The 45-year-old man was later released from hospital.

According to a news release Tuesday, officers learned from witnesses at the scene that there was an altercation between two men and a potential suspect fled towards nearby York Street.

Police say additional information from witnesses took them to a home on York Street around 8 p.m. where a man matching the suspect’s description was found and arrested.

Police say charges are pending against the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.