    • Arrest made in Saint John assault that left man in hospital for 8 days

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that occurred earlier this month in Saint John, N.B.

    Police said shortly before noon on Sept. 2, officers were called for an assault in the 100-block area of Waterloo Street. Upon arrival, a 40-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury.

    According to police, he was taken to hospital where he received treatment for eight days before being released.

    On Friday, the suspect was found in the Exmouth Street area and was taken into custody where he remains. Police said a 30-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault.

    He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday.

