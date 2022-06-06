Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
A provincewide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Patrick John Viviers.
Viviers has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon in connection with the alleged incident in January 2021.
Police say Viviers knows he is wanted by police but hasn’t turned himself in, and they haven’t been able to locate him.
If spotted, police say Viviers should not be approached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
