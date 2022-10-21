Arrest warrant issued for man who assaulted officers with vehicle: Fredericton police

Police in Fredericton, N.B., are searching for a man who they say assaulted officers with a vehicle.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Aaron Glen Narvey of Fredericton.

Narvey is charged with:

assaulting police with a weapon

flight from police

dangerous operation of conveyance

failure to comply with probation

possession of stolen property

He is described as five-foot-11 inches tall and 245 pounds with short, blonde hair and several tattoos.

Police say Narvey should not approached.

Anyone with information on Narvey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.