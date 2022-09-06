Arrest warrant issued for Nova Scotia man wanted in Yarmouth assault

A provincewide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Yarmouth, N.S., last month.

Andrew Cory Hipson, 32, of South Ohio, N.S., has been charged with:

- assault

- uttering threats

- dangerous operation of a conveyance

- flight from police (four counts)

- operation of a conveyance while prohibited

According to the Yarmouth Town RCMP, officers have made several attempts to locate Hipson, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Hipson is described as six feet tall and 250 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police warn that Hipson should not be approached if spotted. Anyone with information about Hipson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777.