Arrest warrant issued for suspect allegedly involved in Fredericton shooting

The Fredericton Police Force has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that happened in the city last week.

On Monday, police responded to Riverside Drive in Fredericton where they received a report of a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was in stable condition and was transported to the hospital, according to police.

An arrest warrant had been issued Saturday for Jacob James Phillips who is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault, and breach of an undertaking.

Phillips is described as approximately five-foot-nine, 160 pounds, with short, dark hair, and has a dark goatee.

While the investigation continues, members of the Fredericton Police Force's Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information on the incident or Phillips whereabouts to contact Det. Jeff Cameron at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.