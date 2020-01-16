HALIFAX -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a man and prompted a lockdown at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Ryan Michael Tubrett is facing charges of attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two breaches of probation.

The charges come after several people arrived at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Tuesday evening, including a man who had been shot in the arm.

His injuries are not life-threatening, but he was taken to hospital in Halifax, where he remains.

Police were called to the hospital and the emergency room was on lockdown for several hours as a precaution. The emergency room remained open, but there was a heavy police presence, and access was restricted. The lockdown was lifted at 9:45 p.m.

As for the shooting, police learned there had been an altercation between a group of individuals in two separate vehicles on Victoria Road in Whitney Pier earlier that evening.

Police say everyone involved in the incident knows one another and investigators are treating it as an isolated incident.

Police have seized the victim’s vehicle and are looking for Tubrett.

Tubrett is 27 years old. He is described as five-foot-five inches tall and 150 pounds. He has short, light brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised not to approach him, and to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.