Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted for murder of Saint John man

Sarah Jean Belzil, 36, is described to be five-foot-one with a slender build, blue eyes and blonde hair. (PHOTO: Saint John Police) Sarah Jean Belzil, 36, is described to be five-foot-one with a slender build, blue eyes and blonde hair. (PHOTO: Saint John Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island