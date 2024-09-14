Art exhibit in Halifax helps people find ways to unwind

A new art exhibit called “Light in the Forest” is now available to see at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax, and the artist behind the exhibit says she wants it to serve as a safe space for people and their kids.

“We wanted to create a world where everyone could get inside and sort of help overcome fears,” said Holly Carr in an interview with CTV's Crystal Garrett on Friday.

The exhibit isn’t exclusive to just art, as it also features a number of tips to help people relax, and even some opportunities for photos.

“A lot of it is overblown and large,” said Carr. “I just want you to feel immersed and feel cozy and comfortable and welcome.”

The exhibit is tied to Carr’s new book called “The Comfort Tree” which is a follow-up to her previous book, “Light in the forest.”

“Once again, [it’s] a metaphor for finding ways to self-soothe, ways to make your life brighter and lighter, and sometimes that means reaching out to others,” she said.

The animal follows animals going to sleep and all the ways they make themselves comfortable. Carr says it serves as a great bedtime story.

“I want them to go to sleep feeling cozy and soft, and I’m thinking, ‘How do I comfort myself? How can I make myself feel better?’ and it creates a conversation for parents to have with their children,” she said.

Carr’s book, “The Comfort Tree” will also be going to Portapique in the fall as a story trail.

“It feels right, right now at my age, where I am in my career, this is where I want to be,” she said. “I go into it always with joy, a sense of joy because I’m spending a lot of hours doing this, there’s been wonderful conversations, it’s very special. I feel very fortunate.”

Light in the Forest will be on display at the Halifax Museum of Natural History until November 3.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.