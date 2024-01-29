ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Art Gallery of Nova Scotia closing for an extended period of time

    A pedestrian heads past the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax on Thursday, April 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A pedestrian heads past the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax on Thursday, April 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share

    The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in downtown Halifax will close its doors to the public on Thursday until the spring.

    The gallery says the fire suppression system in its south building has “reached the end of its life and requires immediate replacement.”

    During the closure, Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works will also complete window, roof, and elevator maintenance in the north building.

    The gallery says the impact from the projects has not yet been determined.

    “These upgrades would be required regardless of the building's occupant” said the gallery’s CEO Sarah Moore Fillmore in a Monday news release.

    In 2022, a new multimillion-dollar Art Gallery of Nova Scotia project was put on hold indefinitely due to rising inflation and increased construction costs.

    “A purpose-built art gallery, which will enhance the cultural economy of our province, remains a top priority for the AGNS and we look forward to revisiting this project when the time is right,” Moore Fillmore said.

    Moore Fillmore adds the gallery will continue to offer scheduled in-community programming and in-school programs during the closure.

    Updates on the gallery’s operations and programs can be found on its website.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News