Art Gallery of Nova Scotia closing for an extended period of time

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in downtown Halifax will close its doors to the public on Thursday until the spring.

The gallery says the fire suppression system in its south building has “reached the end of its life and requires immediate replacement.”

During the closure, Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works will also complete window, roof, and elevator maintenance in the north building.

The gallery says the impact from the projects has not yet been determined.

“These upgrades would be required regardless of the building's occupant” said the gallery’s CEO Sarah Moore Fillmore in a Monday news release.

In 2022, a new multimillion-dollar Art Gallery of Nova Scotia project was put on hold indefinitely due to rising inflation and increased construction costs.

“A purpose-built art gallery, which will enhance the cultural economy of our province, remains a top priority for the AGNS and we look forward to revisiting this project when the time is right,” Moore Fillmore said.

Moore Fillmore adds the gallery will continue to offer scheduled in-community programming and in-school programs during the closure.

Updates on the gallery’s operations and programs can be found on its website.