A program in uptown Saint John gives people with intellectual disabilities the chance to express themselves through art.

“A lot of our art is really colourful and I think that just shows the joy here,” said program leader Patricia Hayes.

Creative Connections was launched two years ago. It’s an initiative of L’Arche Saint John. The program is so popular there is a wait list for participants interested in joining.

“We have some of our artists that aren’t vocal or they don’t communicate in the same way that we do. So it’s a great way for them to just express themselves,” said Hayes.

Artist Patrick McGrath says he has a passion for painting the scenes, and people around him.

“I love to paint buildings, cityscapes, family, friends, pets, and my favourite places,” said McGrath.

The art gallery on Prince William Street is full of artwork created by members of the program. All of the art at the gallery is for sale. Most of the proceeds go back to the non-profit program, but a portion does go directly to the artist as well.

As for the artists in the program today, they say seeing their artwork sell puts a big smile on their face. Not only is the gallery a place to show off their talents, but it’s great for forming relationships too.

“It makes me feel happy and relaxed,” said Krista Simmons, an artist in the program.

“I love sharing my art and humour with a few friends,” said McGrath.

The Creative Connections program offers half-day and full-day sessions.

With Files from CTV’s Laura Lyall.